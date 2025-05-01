Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Percent Yield
Percent Yield
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Percent Yield / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following could cause a lower actual yield than expected?
Incomplete reactions
Accurate measurements
Ideal reaction conditions
Excess reactants
