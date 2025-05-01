Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Group Names
Periodic Table: Group Names
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Group Names / Problem 5
Problem 5
Evaluate the statement: 'All noble gases are completely inert.'
A. True, noble gases do not react with any other elements.
B. False, some noble gases can form compounds.
C. True, noble gases are always stable.
D. False, noble gases are highly reactive.
