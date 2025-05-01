Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Group Names
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Periodic Table: Group Names
Practice
Summary
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Group Names / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the definition of a 'period' on the periodic table?
A
A group of elements with similar properties.
B
A horizontal row of elements.
C
A vertical column of elements.
D
A set of elements with the same atomic number.
