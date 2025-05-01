Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Group Names
Periodic Table: Group Names
How do electron arrangements influence the reactivity of alkali metals?
They have a full outer shell, making them non-reactive.
They have one electron in their outer shell, making them highly reactive.
They have two electrons in their outer shell, making them moderately reactive.
They have no electrons in their outer shell, making them inert.
