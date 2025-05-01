Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Group Names
Periodic Table: Group Names
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Group Names / Problem 3
Problem 3
How many groups are there on the periodic table?
A
7
B
18
C
20
D
10
