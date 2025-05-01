Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
How would increasing the temperature affect the state of matter of a solid element?
A
It will remain a solid.
B
It may transition to a liquid or gas.
C
It will become a plasma.
D
It will become more solid.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer