Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following elements is typically found in a gaseous state at standard room temperature and pressure?
A
Mercury
B
Oxygen
C
Iron
D
Bromine
AI tutor
0
Show Answer