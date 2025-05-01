Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
2 of 5
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following elements is typically found in a liquid state at standard room temperature and pressure?
A
Carbon
B
Mercury
C
Nitrogen
D
Helium
