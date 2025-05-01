Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified) / Problem 4
What happens to a gas when pressure is increased while temperature is constant?
A
It will become a plasma.
B
It will become a solid.
C
It will expand indefinitely.
D
It may condense into a liquid.
