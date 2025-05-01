Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) / Problem 3
How does the atomic radius change as you move down a group in the periodic table?
It decreases because electrons are removed from the outer shell.
It increases because additional electron shells are added.
It remains constant because the number of protons and electrons are balanced.
It decreases because the nucleus becomes more positively charged.
