Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
How does the atomic radius of alkali metals affect their reactivity with water?
A
Atomic radius has no effect on reactivity with water.
B
Smaller atomic radius increases reactivity due to stronger nuclear attraction.
C
Larger atomic radius decreases reactivity due to more electron shielding.
D
Larger atomic radius increases reactivity due to easier electron loss.
