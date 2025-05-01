Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why does the atomic radius decrease as you move up a group on the periodic table?
A
The number of protons decreases, reducing nuclear charge.
B
The number of neutrons increases, increasing nuclear attraction.
C
There are fewer electron shells, resulting in less shielding.
D
The outer electrons are further from the nucleus.
