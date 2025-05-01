Skip to main content
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the general trend for atomic radius as you move from left to right across a period?
A
The atomic radius increases.
B
The atomic radius remains constant.
C
The atomic radius decreases.
D
The atomic radius first increases then decreases.
