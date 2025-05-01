Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Physical & Chemical Changes
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Physical & Chemical Changes
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
3. Matter and Energy / Physical & Chemical Changes / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the role of a solute in a solution?
A
It is the solid that remains after evaporation.
B
It is the substance that dissolves in a solvent.
C
It is the gas that forms when a liquid evaporates.
D
It is the liquid in which a substance dissolves.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer