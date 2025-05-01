Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Physical & Chemical Changes
Physical & Chemical Changes
Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following indicates a chemical change has occurred?
A
A change in odor from sweet to sour.
B
A change in the size of a gas bubble.
C
A change in shape of a solid.
D
A change in temperature of a liquid.
