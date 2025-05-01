Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Physical & Chemical Changes
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
3. Matter and Energy / Physical & Chemical Changes / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is an example of a physical change?
Melting of ice
Rusting of iron
Baking a cake
Burning of wood
