Introduction to Chemistry
Physical & Chemical Changes
Physical & Chemical Changes
3. Matter and Energy / Physical & Chemical Changes / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which phase change involves a substance going directly from a solid to a gas?
Sublimation
Melting
Condensation
Deposition
