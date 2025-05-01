Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
13. Solutions / Solubility and Intermolecular Forces / Problem 5
Problem 5
Evaluate the statement: 'All polar compounds can dissolve in water.'
A
True, because water is a universal solvent.
B
False, because some polar compounds may have large molecular structures that hinder solubility.
C
True, because polar compounds always form hydrogen bonds with water.
D
False, because polar compounds are always non-soluble in water.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer