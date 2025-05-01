Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
13. Solutions / Solubility and Intermolecular Forces / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why do oil and water not mix?
A
Because both oil and water are non-polar.
B
Because oil is polar and water is non-polar.
C
Because oil is non-polar and water is polar.
D
Because both oil and water are polar.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer