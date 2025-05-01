Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
13. Solutions / Solubility and Intermolecular Forces / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which intermolecular force is the weakest?
A
Hydrogen bonding
B
London dispersion forces
C
Dipole-dipole interactions
D
Ionic bonding
