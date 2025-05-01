Skip to main content
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
13. Solutions / Solubility and Intermolecular Forces / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following compounds is considered polar?
A
Carbon tetrachloride (CCl
4
)
B
Methane (CH
4
)
C
Hexane (C
6
H
14
)
D
Water (H
2
O)
