Solubility: Temperature Effect
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Solubility: Temperature Effect
13. Solutions / Solubility: Temperature Effect / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is a key characteristic of a supersaturated solution?
A
It is stable and can hold more solute indefinitely.
B
It has less solute than a saturated solution.
C
It is always at equilibrium.
D
It is unstable and can precipitate solute upon disturbance.
