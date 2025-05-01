Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Solubility: Temperature Effect
13. Solutions / Solubility: Temperature Effect / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following steps would create a supersaturated solution of sodium acetate?
A
Add sodium acetate to cold water and stir continuously.
B
Evaporate some water from a saturated solution at room temperature.
C
Dissolve sodium acetate in water at room temperature until no more dissolves.
D
Heat the solution, dissolve more sodium acetate, then cool it slowly.
