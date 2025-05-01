Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Solubility: Temperature Effect
13. Solutions / Solubility: Temperature Effect / Problem 3
Why does increasing the temperature generally increase the solubility of a solid in a liquid?
It increases the pressure on the solute particles.
It decreases the volume of the solvent, allowing more solute to dissolve.
It decreases the kinetic energy of the solute particles.
It increases the kinetic energy of the solvent molecules, allowing them to interact more effectively with the solute.
