Introduction to Chemistry
Solubility: Temperature Effect
13. Solutions / Solubility: Temperature Effect / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is the relationship between solubility and concentration?
Concentration is the minimum solubility of a solute in a solvent.
Concentration is always greater than solubility.
Solubility is the maximum concentration of solute that can dissolve in a solvent.
Solubility and concentration are unrelated.
