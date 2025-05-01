Introduction to Chemistry
What is the definition of mass percent in a solution?
A solution contains 40 grams of urea in 160 grams of water. What is the mass percent of urea in the solution?
You have a solution that is 40% glucose by mass. If you need 80 grams of glucose, how much of the solution should you use?
A solution is 25% KCl by mass. If the mass of KCl is 50 grams, what is the mass of the solvent?
A solution is 22% by mass of a solute. If the total mass of the solution is 180 grams, analyze the mass of the solute and the mass of the solvent.