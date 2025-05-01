Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Solutions: Mass Percent
13. Solutions / Solutions: Mass Percent / Problem 4
Problem 4
A solution is 25% KCl by mass. If the mass of KCl is 50 grams, what is the mass of the solvent?
A
200 grams
B
150 grams
C
50 grams
D
100 grams
