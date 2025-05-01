Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Solutions: Mass Percent
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
13. Solutions / Solutions: Mass Percent / Problem 2
Problem 2
A solution contains 40 grams of urea in 160 grams of water. What is the mass percent of urea in the solution?
A
20%
B
40%
C
25%
D
80%
