Solutions: Mass Percent
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Solutions: Mass Percent
13. Solutions / Solutions: Mass Percent / Problem 3
Problem 3
You have a solution that is 40% glucose by mass. If you need 80 grams of glucose, how much of the solution should you use?
A
200 grams
B
120 grams
C
160 grams
D
320 grams
