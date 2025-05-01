Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Solutions: Mass Percent
Problem 5
A solution is 22% by mass of a solute. If the total mass of the solution is 180 grams, analyze the mass of the solute and the mass of the solvent.
A
140.4 grams solute, 39.6 grams solvent
B
39.6 grams solute, 180 grams solvent
C
44 grams solute, 136 grams solvent
D
39.6 grams solute, 140.4 grams solvent
