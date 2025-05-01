Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Spontaneous Redox Reactions / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does an element's position in the activity series affect its ability to displace another element?
A
Position in the series does not affect displacement ability.
B
Elements lower in the series can displace those higher in the series.
C
Elements in the middle of the series have the greatest displacement ability.
D
Elements higher in the series can displace those lower in the series.
