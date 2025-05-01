Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Spontaneous Redox Reactions / Problem 3
Problem 3
Predict whether zinc can displace silver from silver nitrate using the activity series chart.
A
Yes, because silver is a weaker reducing agent than zinc.
B
Yes, because zinc is higher in the activity series than silver.
C
No, because silver is higher in the activity series than zinc.
D
No, because zinc is a weaker oxidizing agent than silver.
