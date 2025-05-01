Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Spontaneous Redox Reactions / Problem 1
What is the role of a reducing agent in a redox reaction?
It neither donates nor accepts electrons.
It donates electrons and is oxidized.
It catalyzes the reaction without changing.
It accepts electrons and is reduced.
