Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Spontaneous Redox Reactions / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why do elements at the top of the activity series chart have the greatest tendency to lose electrons?
A
They are weak reducing agents and resist oxidation.
B
They are strong reducing agents and readily oxidize.
C
They are strong oxidizing agents and readily reduce.
D
They have high atomic numbers and are stable.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer