Introduction to Chemistry
Temperature (Simplified)
Temperature (Simplified)
3. Matter and Energy / Temperature (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
Consider two objects, A and B, where A is at a higher temperature than B. What can be inferred about the flow of heat between them?
A
No heat flows between them.
B
Heat flows from B to A.
C
Heat flows in both directions equally.
D
Heat flows from A to B.
