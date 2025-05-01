Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Temperature (Simplified)
Temperature (Simplified)
3. Matter and Energy / Temperature (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
If the temperature of a substance increases, what happens to the average kinetic energy of its particles?
A
It decreases.
B
It remains the same.
C
It fluctuates randomly.
D
It increases.
