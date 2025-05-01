Skip to main content
Temperature (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
3. Matter and Energy / Temperature (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best defines thermal energy?
A
The sum of the kinetic and potential energies of all atoms in an object.
B
The average kinetic energy of an object.
C
The flow of thermal energy from a hotter object to a colder one.
D
The capacity to do work or produce heat.
