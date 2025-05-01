Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Temperature (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Temperature (Simplified)
3. Matter and Energy / Temperature (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which formula is used to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit?
Degrees Fahrenheit = degrees Celsius - 32
Degrees Fahrenheit = degrees Celsius × 1.8
Degrees Fahrenheit = 1.8 × degrees Celsius + 32
Degrees Fahrenheit = degrees Celsius + 273.15
