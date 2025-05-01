Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
The Colligative Properties
The Colligative Properties
13. Solutions / The Colligative Properties / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the boiling point elevation of a solution containing 3.00 moles of glucose in 1.00 kg of water? (K
b
for water = 0.512 °C/m)
A
1.02 °C
B
0.51 °C
C
2.05 °C
D
1.54 °C
