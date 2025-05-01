Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
The Colligative Properties

Why does the vapor pressure of a solvent decrease when a solute is added?
The solute particles increase the surface area of the solvent.
The solute particles decrease the temperature of the solution.
The solute particles increase the kinetic energy of the solvent molecules.
The solute particles block the escape of solvent molecules into the vapor phase.
