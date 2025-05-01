Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
The Colligative Properties
The Colligative Properties
13. Solutions / The Colligative Properties / Problem 1
Which of the following is NOT a colligative property?
Boiling point elevation
Freezing point depression
Density increase
Vapor pressure lowering
