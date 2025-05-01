Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
The Colligative Properties
The Colligative Properties
13. Solutions / The Colligative Properties / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which statement best describes osmosis?
A
Movement of solute from low to high concentration.
B
Movement of water from high to low solute concentration.
C
Movement of solute from high to low concentration.
D
Movement of water from low to high solute concentration.
