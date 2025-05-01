Introduction to Chemistry
Which of the following equations is derived from the ideal gas law to calculate the number of moles when pressure, volume, and temperature are known?
A gas is contained in a cylinder with a movable piston. Initially, the gas has a pressure of 2 atm and a volume of 4 L. If the pressure changes to 4 atm while the temperature remains constant, what is the new volume of the gas?
A gas is initially at 2 atm and 300 K. If the pressure changes to 4 atm and the temperature changes to 600 K, what is the relationship between the initial and final volumes?
A gas occupies a volume of 5 L at 2 atm pressure and 300 K. What is the number of moles of the gas?
What is the ideal gas law equation?