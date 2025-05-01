Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
11 Gases / The Ideal Gas Law Derivations / Problem 4
Problem 4
A gas occupies a volume of 5 L at 2 atm pressure and 300 K. What is the number of moles of the gas?
A
0.6 moles
B
0.2 moles
C
0.4 moles
D
0.8 moles
AI tutor
0
Show Answer