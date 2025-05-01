Skip to main content
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
11 Gases / The Ideal Gas Law Derivations / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is the ideal gas law equation?
A
V = nRT/P
B
n = PV/RT
C
PV = nRT
D
P = nRT/V
