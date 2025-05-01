Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
11 Gases / The Ideal Gas Law Derivations / Problem 3
Problem 3
A gas is initially at 2 atm and 300 K. If the pressure changes to 4 atm and the temperature changes to 600 K, what is the relationship between the initial and final volumes?
A
The final volume is equal to the initial volume.
B
The final volume is four times the initial volume.
C
The final volume is half the initial volume.
D
The final volume is double the initial volume.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer