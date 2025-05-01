Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
Which of the following equations is derived from the ideal gas law to calculate the number of moles when pressure, volume, and temperature are known?
A
n = PRT/V
B
n = PV/RT
C
n = RT/PV
D
n = V/PRT
