Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
The Scientific Method
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Scientific Method
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
1. The Chemical World / The Scientific Method / Problem 4
Problem 4
Arrange the following steps of the scientific method in the correct order: 1) Conduct experiment, 2) Formulate hypothesis, 3) Make observation, 4) Publish results.
A
3, 2, 1, 4
B
1, 2, 3, 4
C
2, 3, 1, 4
D
3, 1, 2, 4
AI tutor
0
Show Answer