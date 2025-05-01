Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
The Scientific Method
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Scientific Method
1. The Chemical World / The Scientific Method / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary purpose of the scientific method?
A
To gain scientific knowledge through a structured process.
B
To eliminate all scientific errors.
C
To create laws from theories.
D
To prove hypotheses correct.
