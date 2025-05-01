Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
The Scientific Method
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Scientific Method
1. The Chemical World / The Scientific Method / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following is an example of a quantitative observation?
A
The liquid has a strong odor.
B
The solution turned blue.
C
The metal is shiny.
D
The temperature increased by 5 degrees Celsius.
